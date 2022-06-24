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: [O]PERATION-TOILET-FLUSH & FEDERAL-POSTAL-COURT-HISTORY.
[LastFlagStanding.com] : Russell-Jay: Gould. For the First-clue of a weak-man is with the power-given-not-taken by the Slave-Fraudster. [Chief has taken his position with correctness. He does NOT need authorization from a dead man as pointed out in this video. Use caution if you follow someone else who rides the coattails of a deadman.] : FortheClaimofthelife.com : http://www.LastFlagStanding.com. : http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould: Thanks for the video-sharing. : Love &: Kindness to the World. : Russell-Jay: Gould. : Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins. : music-credit: melodyloops.com. [ Last-Flag-Standing Witness for the Win Russell Jay Gould Freedom Fighter Trump Fake elections Fake news Truth Reality Courage 2020 elections War Castles Crypto Quantum-Banking ]