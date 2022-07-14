Former Political Prisoners Respond to J6 Hearings Demonizing Patriots

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Roger Stone and Pete Santilli join Alex Jones to break down the truth behind the J6 Committee holding American patriots as political prisoners.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-york-times-defends-jan-6-provocateur-ray-epps-as-victim-of-conspiracy-theory/
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