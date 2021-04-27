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THE LINE DRAWN IN THE SAND
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32 views • April 27, 2021
The line has already been drawn in the sand. Goats (wicked) on the left and sheep (righteous) on the right. Matthew 25:33 Christ knows who his people are and where they are. Not all belong to him. Matthew 7:21-23, If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time....Acts 2:38, "“Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya (My saviour, Jesus) Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” .
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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