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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0609 - Shannon Vincel - Report on the crime
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10 views • August 10, 2021
Shannon was sitting with a fellow cancer patient outside the guest quarters, a hotel property for the Cancer Treatment Center of America, when an unidentified black male walked up to her and beat her in the head with a blunt object. She was taken to the hospital, but died the next day. Despite several surveillance cameras in the area, the suspect has yet to be caught.
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