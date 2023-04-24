https://gettr.com/post/p2f7qp2498a
中国公安部的人员遍布253个国家 于全球的民主社会里设立了至少102个秘密警察站
China's Ministry of Public Security has personnel in 253 countries and at least 102 secret police stations in democratic societies around the world.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang @mosenglish @moschinese #bioweapon #ccpinfiltration
