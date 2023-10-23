Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 2: What? The Culture of Death

Last week we covered Part 1: Who? They’re all in on it! Today we cover Part 2: What? The Culture of Death. We’ll walk through the eugenics philosophy and how it has permeated our culture.

Think about it. If Satan is successful at selling this lie, people are too expensive, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What. I hope you enjoy the series. The detailed research will be posted on the home page at https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction. Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.

Thanks for following Grace’s story. She did not die in vain. Happy 21st birthday, little buddy.

Links for this episode:

The Culture of Death Powerpoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lojzag9vzrixa59zls58x/The-Culture-of-Death.pptx?rlkey=8r4nst7zzshjo69mpxuy9ba9q&dl=0

Excess mortality: Cumulative deaths from all causes compared to projection based on previous years https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cumulative-excess-mortality-p-scores-projected-baseline?tab=chart&facet=none&country=~USA

Annie Jacobsen, "Operation Paperclip" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHs5M3pyd3Q

The Banality of Evil | Hannah Arendt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Km0LQCK-9I

Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBDkJ-Nc3Ig

Mel K With Scott Schara & Vera Sharav On Medical Tyranny Then & Now 7-29-22 https://rumble.com/v1dzhh9-mel-k-with-scott-schara-and-vera-sharav-on-medical-tyranny-then-and-now.html

July 22, 2022 - Scott Schara and Vera Sharav https://rumble.com/v1do9gx-july-22-2022-scott-schara-and-vera-sharav.html

Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and Scott Schara, victim of Covid genocide warn others https://ouramazinggrace.net/Videos/News/Genocide%20Then%20and%20Now.mp4

