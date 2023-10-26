The ‘Sheer Evil’ of Israel’s War Crimes: Israeli General’s Son Speaks Out

MIRRORED from BreakThrough News
12 Oct 2023
Miko Peled, the son of an Israeli general, explains the barbarity and criminal logic of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.
Palestinians are being massacred by Israel after the Al-Aqsa Flood uprising that began on October 7, with bombs hitting apartment buildings and ambulances, fuel running out, and Israel blockading food, water, and aid from the Gaza Strip — announced by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as treatment for “human animals.” Meanwhile, Western media is pushing the narrative that presents Israelis as victims rather than the long-besieged Palestinians. What is the root of this war? How did a group of fighters take Israel’s well-funded army with a sophisticated surveillance arm by surprise? What is the status of the Israeli state?
Brian Becker is joined by Miko Peled, a human rights activist, host of The Miko Peled Podcast, and author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” You can find his podcast, books, and much more at mikopeled.com.
