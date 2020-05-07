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#DavidKnightShow HR2: Lockdown Day 52 - GOP Brings Sanctions Against Small Business
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9 views • May 07, 2020
Politicians continue treating the people like garbage
We’ll explain how Republicans are failing to protect the right of American citizens while trying to place the blame on Democrats.
In reality, both parties are trampling on the Constitution in the name of COVID-19 safety.
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We’ll explain how Republicans are failing to protect the right of American citizens while trying to place the blame on Democrats.
In reality, both parties are trampling on the Constitution in the name of COVID-19 safety.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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