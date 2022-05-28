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Wellness Protocol Answers Callers Emailers Dr Bill Deagle MD and Michelle NEW Shungite
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2 views • May 28, 2022
Fri May 17th 22 Wellness Protocol Answers Callers Emailers Dr Bill Deagle MD and Michelle NEW Shungite Neodyymiumm Supermagnetic with Antennae mp3 Resonance from Phone or Computer therapies Red Deer Velvet Aklaline TriOpti Therapies
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