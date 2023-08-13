Prophecy Update: Calm Down and Look Up

What J.D. Farag wants to talk about how people are revved up
. I used that word for a reason, concerning the pre-trib high watch time this
year in 2023. This on two fronts, the first of which are understandably are
super exited about the possibility it actually happening this year. at the
appointed time which with some disagree. and secondly conversely on the other
side of this table are those who sadly are ridiculing of and condescending
toward anyone who dares to get excited quickly labeling them as date setters.
Wait a minute. I'm just looking for the Lord's return. I'm excited about the
Lord's return. I'm longing for the Lord's return. I want the Lord to return.
Mirrored
