RIGGING 2024: DEMS ARREST LEADING CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT
Self-Government
AUG 3

Trump Derangement Syndrome was on steroids today in Washington DC. Hysterical Democrats once again arrested former President Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to prevent him from being re-elected in 2024.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/3/23


trunewsrigging 2024dems arrest leading candidate for president

