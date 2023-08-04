RIGGING 2024: DEMS ARREST LEADING CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT
Trump Derangement Syndrome was on steroids today in Washington DC. Hysterical Democrats once again arrested former President Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to prevent him from being re-elected in 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/3/23
