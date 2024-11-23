© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Healing Anointing: Chapter 1E (Special Miracles)
Acts 19:11-12 KJV
[11] And God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul: [12] so that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them.
#Miracles #theAnointing #Bible