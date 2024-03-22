COSTA RICA JUNGLE FIRE-- PART 2

Dinner and a show! A forest fire started up while I was having pizza at a restaurant that overlooked the San Ysidro Valley. The fire lasted about an hour and a half before the fire brigade got to put out. The restaurant happened to have an old school binocular set attached to the floor so I thought I would put the camera lens up to the telescopic lens so you could see a little bit more clearly what it look like from a distance. We were about 4 km away.
