Declaration of Helsinki - World Medical Association Helsinki Declaration

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Declaration of Helsinki - the Declaration of Helsinki and placebo use. The Helsinki Declaration of Human Rights. The concept of research when the Declaration of Helsinki was written is different than the modern definition. 10 years ago the Helsinki Declaration established a renewed focus on patient safety across the medical fields in Europe. In 1975, all the states in Europe signed the Helsinki Declaration.