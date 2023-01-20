Secret Way to Pray to God Ancient Prayers Revealed

John-Henry Westen Show





Jan 18, 2023





Is there a secret way to pray to God? For thousands of years, ancient monks have mastered the power of prayer and deep spiritual communion with God.





In this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show, ancient prayers are revealed. Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, explains how to unlock the forgotten practices of saints who accessed visions of Mary, communion with the Holy Spirit, and true repentance found only in Jesus Christ.





Did a praying visionary reveal that the sun was ripped from its orbit? Do Catholic origins come from ancient prayer blood sacrifices? How exactly do we access the secret power of the Holy Spirit just like monks from centuries ago? Learn the secret and forgotten way of praying to God now, with these ancient prayers revealed.





Precious Metals expert Drew Mason joins John-Henry for another deeply insightful and enlightening meditation on the power of prayer and committing oneself to the providence of God.





Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew has merged his faith in God and precious metals investing to help countless listeners secure the resources they need to protect themselves and plan for the future.





LifeSite is proud to partner with St. Joseph Partners for the very first LifeSite precious metals silver round, which can be purchased below.





Purchase your commemorative LifeSiteNews silver round here: https://lsn.click/silverround





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2663gq-how-to-really-pray-hymns-scripture-and-chant.html



