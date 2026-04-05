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🤬 'Just despicable' - retired US Army colonel exposes Hegseth for army purge
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463 views • 2 days ago

🤬 'Just despicable' - retired US Army colonel exposes Hegseth for army purge

💬 "When you hear Secretary Hegseth say that soldiers are fighting for Jesus… that just chills me to the bone, especially when you have soldiers and all military personnel who are of other faiths, and it's on Passover weekend. It doesn't make sense to me," retired Army Lt. Col. Mark Hertling said, lashing out at Pete Hegseth for firing the US Army's Chief of Chaplains William Green (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/67766).

The loss of Green, who oversaw the "moral capabilities" in the service branch, is a serious blow, Hertling added.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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