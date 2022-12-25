Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Encourage certain ‘weeds’: you may be eating them to survive MVI_8946,7,69merged
242 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

There are often plants that appear in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some of them are sources of food and medicine. The local doves scatter seeds from the bird feeder, and a handful of millet plants have sprouted and set seed in a large tub-bin nearby. I’ve watered them, and am due for hundreds of grains in the next few summer weeks. As it turns out, millet is a nutritious important food, not only for birds.

Keywords
preppingsurvivalwheatoatsweedsmedicinal plantsmilletnutritional plants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket