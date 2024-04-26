Who are the Israelites Part 1A

The Israelites are the decedents of Abrham Isaac and Jacob. The name Jew was first ascribed to the tribe of Judah and afterwards to all the tribes. The term Jew can no longer be ascribed to the biological decedents of Abrahm Isaac and Jacob because we are under the New Covenant and circumcision is of the heart through Christ Jesus Therefore everyone who receives Christ through his spirit becomes a Jew and an Israelite of God

