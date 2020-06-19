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Suppressed: 2017 Study Shows Dangerous Particles in Vaccines
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75 views • June 19, 2020
The researchers found that all these vaccines contained tiny inorganic particles—including metal particles of Aluminum and other metals—that were not disclosed to the public. But did any of you hear of this making news anywhere? Neither did I. The study was categorically ignored by mainstream propaganda media mobs.
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