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Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
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113 views • August 12, 2020
Thanks to Louis Pasteur, a cornerstone of our modern medicine has been based on the notion of 'killing germs'. But current science is telling us that struggling against germs is not an accurate portrayal of what it means to be healthy.
Rather than thinking of our bodies as a battlefield, humans and microbes must now be seen as a co-evolved system for the mutual benefit of both the host and resident microbes. Health is the result of balanced harmony between resident microbes and human cells.
But alas, the germ theory is holding strong, with every new disease, no matter how benign (*cough* covid...), setting the medical establishment into full military mode, trying to come up with vaccines and medications to eradicate 'the enemy'. This paradigm has been with us for well over a century and yet we seem to have come to a dead end. Perhaps the mainstream medical establishment needs to incorporate some of Terrain theory into its tool kit to truly get to the bottom of human disease and how to deal with it.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into where both germ theory and terrain theory get it right (and wrong).
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Rather than thinking of our bodies as a battlefield, humans and microbes must now be seen as a co-evolved system for the mutual benefit of both the host and resident microbes. Health is the result of balanced harmony between resident microbes and human cells.
But alas, the germ theory is holding strong, with every new disease, no matter how benign (*cough* covid...), setting the medical establishment into full military mode, trying to come up with vaccines and medications to eradicate 'the enemy'. This paradigm has been with us for well over a century and yet we seem to have come to a dead end. Perhaps the mainstream medical establishment needs to incorporate some of Terrain theory into its tool kit to truly get to the bottom of human disease and how to deal with it.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into where both germ theory and terrain theory get it right (and wrong).
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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