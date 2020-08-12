BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • August 12, 2020
Thanks to Louis Pasteur, a cornerstone of our modern medicine has been based on the notion of 'killing germs'. But current science is telling us that struggling against germs is not an accurate portrayal of what it means to be healthy.

Rather than thinking of our bodies as a battlefield, humans and microbes must now be seen as a co-evolved system for the mutual benefit of both the host and resident microbes. Health is the result of balanced harmony between resident microbes and human cells.

But alas, the germ theory is holding strong, with every new disease, no matter how benign (*cough* covid...), setting the medical establishment into full military mode, trying to come up with vaccines and medications to eradicate 'the enemy'. This paradigm has been with us for well over a century and yet we seem to have come to a dead end. Perhaps the mainstream medical establishment needs to incorporate some of Terrain theory into its tool kit to truly get to the bottom of human disease and how to deal with it.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into where both germ theory and terrain theory get it right (and wrong).

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

********

The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
healthmedicinegermshealth news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

Willow Tohi
Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

Creatine, collagen and vitamin C: A convenient combination that supports an active lifestyle

HRS Editors
The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

The brain on junk: New study reveals ultra-processed foods may rewire children’s reward centers

Willow Tohi
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy