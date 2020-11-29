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A Comment left on Peffy Hall's channel - Detainment Camps for the Refusers
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76 views • November 29, 2020
Welcome again
My video editor crashed and I'm looking for an editor that I can use with ease.
This is a comment fom Peggy Hall's video YT - "MY VISION FOR THE FUTURE"
Thanks for watching!!
Peggy Hall - TheHealthyAmerican.org
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
My video editor crashed and I'm looking for an editor that I can use with ease.
This is a comment fom Peggy Hall's video YT - "MY VISION FOR THE FUTURE"
Thanks for watching!!
Peggy Hall - TheHealthyAmerican.org
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA
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