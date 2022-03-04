BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alan Watt - "You Could Become Both Ma & Pa" 4.3.22
Glow Radio
Glow Radio
23 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • April 05, 2022
"Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt --- Redux

"By Following The Human Agenda
You Could Become Both Ma and Pa"

[Original Broadcast 27 July 2014] - Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality. Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality.

#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix

Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html

Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
Keywords
matrixalanwatt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy