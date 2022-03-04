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Alan Watt - "You Could Become Both Ma & Pa" 4.3.22
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37 views • April 05, 2022
"Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt --- Redux
"By Following The Human Agenda
You Could Become Both Ma and Pa"
[Original Broadcast 27 July 2014] - Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality. Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality.
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
"By Following The Human Agenda
You Could Become Both Ma and Pa"
[Original Broadcast 27 July 2014] - Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality. Elite, Leisure Class and Slavery - Soldiers Used for Foreign Policy - Amalgamations of Psychopaths - Authorized Religions - Scientific Age - Total Information Network - Standardized Human Being - Promiscuous Society - Academia and Evolution - Mass Manipulation - Advertising, Selling Fantasies - Perfect Citizens - CIA, Drugs and Prostitute Studies - Lifelong Training - Roderick Gorney, The Human Agenda - General Practitioners - Hippocratic Oath - Depopulation - Socialism, Cogs in the Machine - Skewed Statistics - Medical Authority - Positive and Negative Eugenics - Selective Breeding - Psychological Persuasion - Compulsory Sterilization - Carriers of "Defective" Genes - Eugenical Privileges - Neo-Eugenics - Artificial Genes - Human Genetic Modification - Hermaphroditism - Stories of the Creation of Man and Woman - Long-Term Space Travel - Medical Control Factor - Interdependent World - Thinking and Survival - Organization - The King has No Clothes - Political Correctness - Hypersexualization - Individuality.
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
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