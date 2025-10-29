Parasite Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Are parasites affecting your health without you even realizing it? Parasites can silently affect nutrient absorption, immune balance, and overall health. In this episode, Bryana Gregory, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, explains how parasitic infections can strip the body of essential nutrients and contribute to inflammation, fatigue, autoimmune issues, and other chronic health conditions.

Bryana dives deep into two of the most effective antiparasitic compounds of Ivermectin and Mebendazole, and how they work to target different stages of parasitic life cycles. Learn how compounded formulations at Physicians Preference Pharmacy allow for more precise dosing, fewer inactive ingredients, and tailored delivery forms that meet individual needs. She also discusses why over-the-counter Ivermectin legislation raises concerns, emphasizing the importance of professional supervision to ensure proper dosing, safety, and effectiveness.

Discover how compounding makes medications cleaner and more effective, and why it's critical to partner with a knowledgeable pharmacist for personalized care and optimal results.

