The Silent Instrument

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In a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, a cosmic entity arrives to claim Earth. But as it processes the echoes of humanity, its mission takes an unexpected turn. What message does it leave behind, and what becomes of our world? You won't believe the planet's final transformation, or the tiny spark of life left to witness it all.