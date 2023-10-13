And We Know 10.13.2023 M@ssad, Trump, hatred everywhere, FEAR push, coverups, (truth) podcasts exposed, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Oct 13, 2023





This will be another tough video to place into the atmosphere…into ears.. Hope it will come across well in understanding the father of LIES and his intention to control all of us. We will look into Bibi, who created Hamas, how Trump recently spoke about him, see Jared Kushner and more on all of this. We will show more on the precipice and expose others out there who are pushing one side against another. We will see how children are brainwashed on both sides for hate and talk about their distractions on their crimes against humanity using Epstein and Mossad as cover!





WATCH: A leaked video from 2001 shows Israeli PM Netanyahu talking about how Israel intentionally strikes Palestinians “painfully”, how he deceived the US to break the Oslo Accords, and how Americans will always support Israel if it faces backlash.

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126911





Doubting anything coming from a man who boasts that he organised for innocent people to be mandated to take shots in order to become the “lab for Pfizer” does not make you an anti-Semite, it makes you a rationally thinking human being. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126903





EU commissioner warns Elon Musk in a letter that his platform X is spreading "illegal content and disinformation,” regarding the Middle Eastern conflict, giving him 4 hours to respond. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126902





Pro-Palestine protestors in Sydney chanting, “Gas the Jews!” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126899





Trump tells story how at the last minute Bebe Netanyahu pulled out of going after Solemani- why would 45 be telling the story today? https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126818





The Great Awakening has come so far that even The Rock, a carefully crafted facade of a celebrity, can't get away with what people like him used to https://t.me/PepeMatter/17327





Roseanne is questioning everything:

https://t.me/PepeMatter/17346





Paul Ryan is triggered by what Matt Gaetz did and thinks it's absolute disgrace that if Gaetz had his way we would be in a dysfunctional congress but we would be in a government shutdown. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17354





Jared Kusher:

"100% (the war in Ukraine would have been avoided if Trump was in office)....

https://t.me/PepeMatter/17358





Land of Contrasts. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5534

