Tanks and armed men on streets of Rostov-on-Don amid Wagner ‘coup’ attempt
The Prisoner
Tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other military hardware have been filmed on the move in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, according to multiple videos posted on social media.

Several videos show tanks parked in a crossroads while being flanked by infantrymen. A military truck and armored combat vehicle are seen in the distance. The video was purportedly filmed near the HQ of Russia’s Southern Military District.

Later on, footage surfaced showing Prigozhin touring the HQ of Russia’s Southern Military District and talking to generals Yunus-bek Yevkurov and Vladimir Alexeev.

