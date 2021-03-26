© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 4 'Chaos Cause or Companion?' [10.06.2019]
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • March 26, 2021
Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
The 4th installment of the Comets Cataclysms Coincidence series. We question the mainstream narrative on what comets really are and why they accompany so many disasters, catastrophes, wars and plagues. We delve into modern and ancient mythologies and how they are related to earth changes and electromagnetic plasma phenomenon.
JRK 1 year ago
I'm not getting any of your videos showing up on my home screen even though I subscribed. I need to go in a look.
They're trying to silence the truth.
Spacebusters 1 year ago
bastards...we released part 5 today...we suspect we might be shadow banned...we get people telling us what you are saying and also we have over 7100 subs, put up a vid, it gets 700 or 800 hits in a day or two and then zeros out...we aren't even getting new subs...but we appreciate you for watching and sharing, we don't care how many, just glad somebody is paying attention!
9,552 views•Jun 10, 2019
https://youtu.be/Wjzlm8cWiAE
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
The 4th installment of the Comets Cataclysms Coincidence series. We question the mainstream narrative on what comets really are and why they accompany so many disasters, catastrophes, wars and plagues. We delve into modern and ancient mythologies and how they are related to earth changes and electromagnetic plasma phenomenon.
JRK 1 year ago
I'm not getting any of your videos showing up on my home screen even though I subscribed. I need to go in a look.
They're trying to silence the truth.
Spacebusters 1 year ago
bastards...we released part 5 today...we suspect we might be shadow banned...we get people telling us what you are saying and also we have over 7100 subs, put up a vid, it gets 700 or 800 hits in a day or two and then zeros out...we aren't even getting new subs...but we appreciate you for watching and sharing, we don't care how many, just glad somebody is paying attention!
9,552 views•Jun 10, 2019
https://youtu.be/Wjzlm8cWiAE
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.