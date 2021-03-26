Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 4 'Chaos Cause or Companion?' [10.06.2019]

Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.The 4th installment of the Comets Cataclysms Coincidence series. We question the mainstream narrative on what comets really are and why they accompany so many disasters, catastrophes, wars and plagues. We delve into modern and ancient mythologies and how they are related to earth changes and electromagnetic plasma phenomenon.JRK 1 year agoI'm not getting any of your videos showing up on my home screen even though I subscribed. I need to go in a look.They're trying to silence the truth.Spacebusters 1 year agobastards...we released part 5 today...we suspect we might be shadow banned...we get people telling us what you are saying and also we have over 7100 subs, put up a vid, it gets 700 or 800 hits in a day or two and then zeros out...we aren't even getting new subs...but we appreciate you for watching and sharing, we don't care how many, just glad somebody is paying attention!9,552 views•Jun 10, 2019Spacebusters24K subscribersSpacebusters9209 subscribers