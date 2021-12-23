© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alienation in the Community Caused by Fear Campaign
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"I want to speak to the alienation in the community and how it's come about. I've experienced such extreme censorship . . . That's what's frightening me most."
"I want to speak to the alienation in the community and how it's come about. I've experienced such extreme censorship . . . That's what's frightening me most."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.