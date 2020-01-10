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Israel Again Bombs The PMU, Rockets Fired In Iraq, 737 Misinfo & Congress Warned Not To Discuss Iran
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5 views • January 10, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Rockets Reportedly Hit Near US Base North Of Baghdad (Again)
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/rockets-reportedly-hit-near-us-base-north-baghdad-again
Israel Bombs Weapons Depot Run By Iranian Militia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-bombs-weapons-depot-run-iranian-militia
Boeing 737
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1215414432177836043
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215316779993571329
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/video-captures-alleged-moment-missile-strikes-boeing-737-over-tehran
US Officials Now Believe Iran ‘Accidentally’ Shot Down Ukrainian Jet
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/iran-accidentally-shot-down-ukrainian-jet.html
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/plane-crash-us-officials-confident-iran-shot-down-passenger-jet-bound-for-ukraine-today-2020-01-09-live-stream-updates/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lCXwsQ_4jk
https://www.timesofisrael.com/security-agencies-said-to-believe-malfunction-not-missile-downed-plane-in-iran/
http://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1215315629458305024
https://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1214695150057852929
‘Illogical rumors’: Iran responds to US media reports that Ukrainian Boeing was hit by missile over Tehran
https://www.rt.com/news/477857-iran-responds-missile-ukraine-boeing/
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/pentagon-accuses-iran-of-shooting-down-a-ukrainian-plane-but-its-evidence-is-flimsy.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215328098964725760
GOP Sen. Mike Lee: Trump Officials Told Senators Not to Debate War Authorization
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/08/gop-sen-mike-lee-trump-officials-told-senators-not-to-debate-war-authorization/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDVVIO5OH0
Milley: We'll provide evidence of an imminent Iranian attack one day, somehow
https://taskandpurpose.com/milley-evidence-imminent-iran-attack
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iraq-reopens-negotiations-purchase-russian-s-300-air-defense-systems
https://twitter.com/massdara/status/1215016762535743490?s=11
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1215307028274520064
https://twitter.com/ReutersIran/status/1215337375410331656
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215342104588750848
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215343125448871936
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/09/full-scale-war-is-avoided-and-trump-goes-right-back-to-warmongering/
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/house-passes-pelosi-led-resolution-curtailing-trumps-war-powers-against-iran/
https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1215119999594975232?s=11
https://www.lbcnews.co.uk/world-news/e2eddd61008b4b08ad3cf3a129f463e8/
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/08/we-need-everyone-streets-more-180-events-planned-across-us-protest-trumps-march-war
https://www.rt.com/news/477841-graphic-footage-rouen-bloody-protest/
#Iran #Israel #IranPlaneCrash
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
Rockets Reportedly Hit Near US Base North Of Baghdad (Again)
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/rockets-reportedly-hit-near-us-base-north-baghdad-again
Israel Bombs Weapons Depot Run By Iranian Militia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-bombs-weapons-depot-run-iranian-militia
Boeing 737
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1215414432177836043
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215316779993571329
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/video-captures-alleged-moment-missile-strikes-boeing-737-over-tehran
US Officials Now Believe Iran ‘Accidentally’ Shot Down Ukrainian Jet
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/iran-accidentally-shot-down-ukrainian-jet.html
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/plane-crash-us-officials-confident-iran-shot-down-passenger-jet-bound-for-ukraine-today-2020-01-09-live-stream-updates/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lCXwsQ_4jk
https://www.timesofisrael.com/security-agencies-said-to-believe-malfunction-not-missile-downed-plane-in-iran/
http://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1215315629458305024
https://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1214695150057852929
‘Illogical rumors’: Iran responds to US media reports that Ukrainian Boeing was hit by missile over Tehran
https://www.rt.com/news/477857-iran-responds-missile-ukraine-boeing/
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/pentagon-accuses-iran-of-shooting-down-a-ukrainian-plane-but-its-evidence-is-flimsy.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215328098964725760
GOP Sen. Mike Lee: Trump Officials Told Senators Not to Debate War Authorization
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/08/gop-sen-mike-lee-trump-officials-told-senators-not-to-debate-war-authorization/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDVVIO5OH0
Milley: We'll provide evidence of an imminent Iranian attack one day, somehow
https://taskandpurpose.com/milley-evidence-imminent-iran-attack
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iraq-reopens-negotiations-purchase-russian-s-300-air-defense-systems
https://twitter.com/massdara/status/1215016762535743490?s=11
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1215307028274520064
https://twitter.com/ReutersIran/status/1215337375410331656
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215342104588750848
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1215343125448871936
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/09/full-scale-war-is-avoided-and-trump-goes-right-back-to-warmongering/
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/house-passes-pelosi-led-resolution-curtailing-trumps-war-powers-against-iran/
https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1215119999594975232?s=11
https://www.lbcnews.co.uk/world-news/e2eddd61008b4b08ad3cf3a129f463e8/
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/08/we-need-everyone-streets-more-180-events-planned-across-us-protest-trumps-march-war
https://www.rt.com/news/477841-graphic-footage-rouen-bloody-protest/
#Iran #Israel #IranPlaneCrash
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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