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BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO! Medical Doctor Blows Open Covid Bribery Scheme—this is how they bribed/coerced institutions everywhere to needlessly close down
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467 views • January 03, 2021
Covid-19 HUSH MONEY: $2.2 Trillion CARES Act coercion, Dr. Annie Buracek is a medical doctor for over 30 years. There is also a lot of money being made locally by doctors, hospitals, clergy, and nursing home administrators, teachers, and the public school system. That is one thing most people don’t realize, and the biggest portion of those payments, and we’re talking billions of dollars nation wide, comes from the CARES Act 2020. We knew early on that people were being incentivized to not work. Individuals, everyday folks were getting $600, $1,200, $2,400 but the bulk of the CARES Act 2020 money is not going to everyday people. A sizeable portion is actually going to banks, and on a local level a lot is going to hospitals, doctors, clergy, churches, nursing home administration.
VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW | The full interview was disabled/censored by YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHH8UW2mosc
VIDEO SOURCE https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/jvrea0/covid19_hush_money_for_doctors_22_trillion_cares/
Submitted by Our Greater Destiny, Posted on January 3, 2021 by State of the Nation Link: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=45297
VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW | The full interview was disabled/censored by YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHH8UW2mosc
VIDEO SOURCE https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/jvrea0/covid19_hush_money_for_doctors_22_trillion_cares/
Submitted by Our Greater Destiny, Posted on January 3, 2021 by State of the Nation Link: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=45297
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