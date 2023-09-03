Create New Account
10 sprays in one day, Dorval, Québec
Sons of Adam
Published 17 hours ago

Dorval, home to Trudeau airport, and to ignorant, sinful, fools uncountable.  The immune damage and lung inflammation will then be blamed on a virus, only for these idiots to line up for fake medical injections, all before the food shortage.  It did not need to be like this.  I wrote the city, we will see if the corrupt, Trudeau policians, and the criminals these people conspire with, will come clear.

corruptioncommunismcowardicemalignancystupidittyarragonce

