Mom Turns Mourning Into Mission After Losing Son to Fentanyl Poisoning - Adrienne Sautter

The threat of fentanyl is deadlier and more pervasive than ever before. Illicit fentanyl does not discriminate. People of every demographic are dying from this poison. The Chinese Communist Party is incentivizing the production of illicit Fentanyl and its precursors for export, mainly targeting the United States. Nobody knows this better than Adrienne Sautter, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning when he was just 19 years old. He took a single pill that was supposed to be a pharmaceutical narcotic, Percocet, but it was a counterfeit pill made entirely from fentanyl and binder. Today, Adrienne is the director of media relations for Facing Fentanyl, a not-for-profit national advocacy group warning the public about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.
TAKEAWAYS
Mexico is the primary transit and production point for fentanyl and Mexican traffickers are distributing into the United States
Fentanyl is a highly potent and addictive drug - just 2 mg can kill
It is safe to assume that illicit fentanyl is found in all street drugs, including powders and pills
Fentanyl is killing the unsuspecting, those experimenting, and users seeking the drug - no one is immune
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Facing Fentanyl video: https://bit.ly/4d9VwAr
Protect Yourself book: https://bit.ly/3WIKU4y
Social Media and Youth flier: https://bit.ly/3yvu8Oe
Dead On Arrival trailer: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WzrZ10Tx5jE
Two-Year-Old Dies of Fentanyl Overdose: https://bit.ly/3WJK2wh
