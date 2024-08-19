BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mom Turns Mourning Into Mission After Losing Son to Fentanyl Poisoning - Adrienne Sautter
Counter Culture Mom
405 followers
8 months ago


The threat of fentanyl is deadlier and more pervasive than ever before. Illicit fentanyl does not discriminate. People of every demographic are dying from this poison. The Chinese Communist Party is incentivizing the production of illicit Fentanyl and its precursors for export, mainly targeting the United States. Nobody knows this better than Adrienne Sautter, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning when he was just 19 years old. He took a single pill that was supposed to be a pharmaceutical narcotic, Percocet, but it was a counterfeit pill made entirely from fentanyl and binder. Today, Adrienne is the director of media relations for Facing Fentanyl, a not-for-profit national advocacy group warning the public about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.



TAKEAWAYS


Mexico is the primary transit and production point for fentanyl and Mexican traffickers are distributing into the United States


Fentanyl is a highly potent and addictive drug - just 2 mg can kill


It is safe to assume that illicit fentanyl is found in all street drugs, including powders and pills


Fentanyl is killing the unsuspecting, those experimenting, and users seeking the drug - no one is immune



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Facing Fentanyl video: https://bit.ly/4d9VwAr

Protect Yourself book: https://bit.ly/3WIKU4y

Social Media and Youth flier: https://bit.ly/3yvu8Oe

Dead On Arrival trailer: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WzrZ10Tx5jE

Two-Year-Old Dies of Fentanyl Overdose: https://bit.ly/3WJK2wh


🔗 CONNECT WITH ADRIENNE SAUTTER

Website: https://facingfentanylnow.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FacingFentanyl

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fentanylvoice

X: https://x.com/FentanylFacing


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
poisonpharmaceuticalfentanylnarcoticspillstina griffincounter culture mom showchines communist partyadrienne sautterpercocet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
