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How to shoot a timelapse on a smartphone
shipshard
shipshard
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37 views • July 09, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eer4S_Rwu4E 

Video tutorial on shooting timelaps on the phone. Many phones have the ability to shoot timelaps.I show interval shooting in the standard program in detail on the XIAOMI Red Note 9S smartphone


Timelapse - accelerated video, interval shooting, time-lapse shooting. This kind of video is always fascinating, gives a special mood and raises the visual level of the video to a new higher level.

I love this kind of shooting. The main thing in this is to see the moment that can be filmed.

Here is an example when I looked out the window and immediately ran for a tripod and a camera. And for good reason! It turned out to be such a frame!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JsP3yvUUdw 

Be positive to everyone and open your heart to the beauty of this World!


As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on the phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022 

mobilography for professionals and amateurs, photos, videos on the phone. Training, useful tips, case studies, master class and life hacks. Share your work in the friendly Top Content community


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ 

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

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