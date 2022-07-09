How to shoot a timelapse on a smartphone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eer4S_Rwu4E

Video tutorial on shooting timelaps on the phone. Many phones have the ability to shoot timelaps.I show interval shooting in the standard program in detail on the XIAOMI Red Note 9S smartphone





Timelapse - accelerated video, interval shooting, time-lapse shooting. This kind of video is always fascinating, gives a special mood and raises the visual level of the video to a new higher level.

I love this kind of shooting. The main thing in this is to see the moment that can be filmed.



Here is an example when I looked out the window and immediately ran for a tripod and a camera. And for good reason! It turned out to be such a frame!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JsP3yvUUdw

Be positive to everyone and open your heart to the beauty of this World!







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