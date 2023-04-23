The Prepper's Guide to Self-Sufficiency and Independence: Lynette Zang's Spring Farm Tour

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Are you worried about the future and want to be more self-sufficient and independent? Join Lynette Zang, on a tour of her urban farm as she shares her prepping tips for Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Wealth Preservation, Community, and Shelter. Learn how she diversified her food sources and grew medicinal plants while also installing her security shutters and solar panels for energy. Discover how you can prepare for an uncertain future and go Beyond Gold and Silver. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=&month=2023-04

BGS4102023

