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Mutiny on the Biden
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220 views • February 08, 2021
Join the Freedom on Deck militia. On this show, we’ll draw the map
on how to take our country back. On the other hand, we’re open to suggestions, and that’s what our guests Alex Newman, Xander Gibb and Dan Wos will do for us today.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
on how to take our country back. On the other hand, we’re open to suggestions, and that’s what our guests Alex Newman, Xander Gibb and Dan Wos will do for us today.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
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