Schools Using Blackmail To Get Consent Forms Signed!

In the UK as well as here in Massachusetts schools are sending out consent forms for parents to sign. These forms don't give an opt-out option and some schools are going as far as stating they will segregate kids that opt-out! We all know what will follow once the vaccines are ready for children!Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the showIf you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreonhttps:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=truePlease feel free to email us as well atIf you want the audio only of the show find us hereCheck us out on Rumble as well!Find us on Odysee here!