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Schools Using Blackmail To Get Consent Forms Signed!
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30 views • March 05, 2021
In the UK as well as here in Massachusetts schools are sending out consent forms for parents to sign. These forms don't give an opt-out option and some schools are going as far as stating they will segregate kids that opt-out! We all know what will follow once the vaccines are ready for children!
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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/03/02/exclusive-schools-accused-blackmailing-parents-giving-testing/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/03/02/exclusive-schools-accused-blackmailing-parents-giving-testing/
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