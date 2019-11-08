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Episode 28 - 20191108 - Mission Hills Christian School Redeux
Good Morning Rancho
Good Morning Rancho
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Episode 28 brings us back to Mission Hills Christian School to talk about their new concert event coming up with 7Eventh Time Down. I spoke with Dayna Graveline as well as students Luke and Shayna about this exciting event coming on Friday, November 15, 2019. Fans of the Christian Rock genre no doubt recognize this Gold-selling artist and are familiar with their hits. This intimate setting holds just 400 people, so act fast to get your tickets. This will be a big event with family fun, food trucks, and worship with activities costing just $1 each (concert tickets are $60).

Concert ticket link: https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/2019

https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/
29582 Aventura
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-589-4504
[email protected]

Guest: Dayna Graveline, Luke and Shayla
Company: Mission Hills Christian School
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
christian schoolcommunity tvrancho santa margarita7eventh time down
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