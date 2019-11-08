© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 28 - 20191108 - Mission Hills Christian School Redeux
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • July 04, 2020
Please consider sponsoring our program on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/goodmorningrancho
Episode 28 brings us back to Mission Hills Christian School to talk about their new concert event coming up with 7Eventh Time Down. I spoke with Dayna Graveline as well as students Luke and Shayna about this exciting event coming on Friday, November 15, 2019. Fans of the Christian Rock genre no doubt recognize this Gold-selling artist and are familiar with their hits. This intimate setting holds just 400 people, so act fast to get your tickets. This will be a big event with family fun, food trucks, and worship with activities costing just $1 each (concert tickets are $60).
Concert ticket link: https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/2019
https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/
29582 Aventura
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-589-4504
[email protected]
Guest: Dayna Graveline, Luke and Shayla
Company: Mission Hills Christian School
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 28 brings us back to Mission Hills Christian School to talk about their new concert event coming up with 7Eventh Time Down. I spoke with Dayna Graveline as well as students Luke and Shayna about this exciting event coming on Friday, November 15, 2019. Fans of the Christian Rock genre no doubt recognize this Gold-selling artist and are familiar with their hits. This intimate setting holds just 400 people, so act fast to get your tickets. This will be a big event with family fun, food trucks, and worship with activities costing just $1 each (concert tickets are $60).
Concert ticket link: https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/2019
https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/
29582 Aventura
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-589-4504
[email protected]
Guest: Dayna Graveline, Luke and Shayla
Company: Mission Hills Christian School
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.