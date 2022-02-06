More Than 200 Michigan Health Care Workers Fired for Not Getting Vaccinated Are Now Considering Legal Action

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01/28/2022 Health care workers from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan Hospital on Fox News complained that they got fired because they didn’t get the Covid-19 vaccine. Although citizens have the right to not be vaccinated because of their beliefs under Title Seven of the Civil Rights Act, the hospital still refuses such a request. So they decided to sue the hospital and give them some compensation.