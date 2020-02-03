Coronavirus - Are The Chinese Telling The Truth?

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The latest coronavirus outbreak, originating from the Wuhan Province, is causing increasing panic in public health and the financial markets. The Chinese are building hospitals at the speed of light in attempt to contain the virus, while putting millions under quarantine. What do we know about the latest outbreak and about other previous outbreaks? How much is truth and what is propaganda?