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3/06/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese people have been attacked all over the world recently. Asian fellow fighters, especially women, should be careful. It is so difficult to clean Chinese people out of the toxics sowed by the CCP. Some people are too deeply brainwashed by the CCP to be saved, and there is no need to worry if anyone would believe in you when you spread the truth about the COVID vaccines