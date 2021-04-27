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MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
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95 views • April 27, 2021
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations. https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians A Beastly idea: DARPA Implanted Microchip to Detect Covid-19 in HumansPlay Video This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button. Share Direct Link: https://www.brighteon.com/0da5d3c2-7188-4a82-8a01-94a0bbd76a5b Copy Embed Code: Copy Close Modal Dialog A Beastly idea: DARPA Implanted Microchip to Detect Covid-19 in Humans 150 views channel image TruNews Published 16 days ago | Today on TRUNEWS, the team explores the forced vaccinations taking place by armed law enforcement upon the most vulnerable of our population, the homeless and the mentally handicapped. Also, new revelations about microchips and COVID-19.
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