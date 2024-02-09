Equipment Attack ?? Check out the microphone while I was trying to check in after doing 2nd Video

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/68HDcgxjbyc?si=V_WMS37KdHQFz0v0 Quotation from original video description….”There is too much evidence to Ignore... Keep an EYE on the other platforms"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.