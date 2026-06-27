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CHRISTIANITY IS NOT THE ORIGINAL FAITH: Part 2
The Qodesh Calendar
The Qodesh Calendar
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'THE COVENANTS OF PROMISE' further prove from scripture alone we are 'covenant Israel' in Messiah

THERE IS NO RELIGION IN THE BIBLE! The false prophet is the religion of Christianity and it lies!

Using ALL scripture confirms the oldest theological deception, it can be easily proven from the N.T. that Christianity is a post 1st century religion, and NOT the covenant house-hold of God

Who were the original disciples, Apostles and Messiah? They were not Catholics, they were not Protestants, nor were they Jews of Judaism, they were and still are.... The covenant House of Israel and House of Judah was not cast away!

We have been lied to by the false prophet! Messiah's words also prove it in Math 15:24 "I come not but for the lost sheep of the House of Israel'!

See part 1 video for a better context to our true identity in Messiah:

There is no religion in the bible: Christianity is easily proven not the original faith: PDF

https://drive.proton.me/urls/QA8EH30DQG#sXg1y21MR3FN

Keywords
bookbiblejesusprophecyhistoryrevelationanti-christdaniel
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