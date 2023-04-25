Astronomeus

MJTank shares #PUBLICDOMAIN- B&W cartoon: FELIX THE CAT in ASTRONOMEOUS Presented by: Jacques Kopfstein, a PAT SULLIVAN CARTOON by arrangement with THE BIJOU FILMS INC

#B&W Color Scheme: Basically all of this cartoon is rotten with the likes of: Subliminal messages, hypnosis, occult symbology, spells, MK, PsyOp, predictive, subversive programming, public relations, witchcraft, an "inside joke" whatever you want to call it: I'm counting at least 7 #Obvo elements, and one I didn't catch until editing the tail end of this film 8) What did you see?

linktr.ee/mjtank108