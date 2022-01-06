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You can only hide fully vaccinated deaths for so long…
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362 views • January 06, 2022
The bell curve is rising. The vaccine has destroyed the fully vaccinated people’s immune system through mass vaccinations. Soon Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci will have to apologize for the millions of deaths they “accidentally” caused. The “trusting” dead will be hailed as heroes because they sacrificed themselves for others. Those who were forced by mandate in order to save their jobs will be ignored by the media. The word is getting out despite the propaganda media who are continuingly pushing the poison antidote.
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