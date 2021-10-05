© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremy Cordon, CEO of Goldbacks, The Beautiful New Gold Currency | FreedomFest 2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
212 views • October 05, 2021
Jeremy Cordon is the co-founder and president of Goldback Inc, which produces the beautiful new Goldback currency in various denominations. Using state-of-the-art technology, Goldback Inc. has developed the first-ever spendable currency containing real gold in denominations that are practical for everyday transactions. He was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 23, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.