Contrails Targeted, Airlines & Climate Change

VIDEO REFERENCES

My Speech to the EPA about Flight Pollution (2015)

https://climateviewer.com/2015/08/09/my-speech-to-the-epa-about-flight-pollution/

Global airlines group to boost focus on non-CO2 emissions

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/global-airlines-group-boost-focus-non-co2-emissions-2023-05-31/

Global airlines group task force to address non-CO2 emissions

https://www.easterneye.biz/global-airlines-group-bolsters-commitment-to-mitigate-non-co2-emissions/.

Why aviation sustainability in the Middle East could be a bumpy ride

https://fastcompanyme.com/green-goals/why-aviation-sustainability-in-the-middle-east-could-be-a-bumpy-ride/

Airfares will rise to fund decarbonization of aviation: IATA

https://runwaygirlnetwork.com/2023/05/airfares-will-rise-fund-decarbonization/

IATA Releases Strategic Roadmaps to Showcase Critical Steps to Reach Net Zero by 2050

https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/2023-releases/2023-06-04-03/





#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloud...

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/

• #CirrusCloudsMatter

https://climateviewer.com/tags/artificial-clouds/

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/artificial-clouds/

Jet Biofuel Enlisted for Contrail Control

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/

Contrail Cirrus Cloud Seeding and Thinning

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/contrail-cirrus-cloud-seeding-and-thinning/

Commercial Aviation Creating Ice Haze and “Accidental Geoengineering”

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/commercial-aviation-creating-ice-haze-accidental-geoengineering/

Geoengineering with Sulfur, Jet Fuel, and Commercial Aviation

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/





