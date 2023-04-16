https://gettr.com/post/p2eeyg40d47
当共产主义在1949年首次占领中国的时候，他们一直在告诉那些可怜的农民，称他们是无产阶级，意味着你不拥有任何东西
When communism first took over China in 1949, they kept telling the poor peasants that calling them proletarians meant they didn't own anything.
