What Is Glyphosate (aka "Roundup" Weed Killer) & How to Detox It (Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy & DetoxRoundup.com

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Courtesy of Purium.
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727
For a 4-part, comprehensive game plan to regain and/or safeguard your health: 1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) and look around: https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns and https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance Ambassador (referral code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you. For the "whole enchilada" if you'd love to help spread the word about: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador" to earn up to 17% commissions, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder 2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat , https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomat.com/danny . To share, use: iWantABiomat.com 3. To bind/chelate the stirred-up toxins released into your bloodstream and gut with zeolite/fuvic acid and chlorella, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/FulvicZeolite (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=11924992725:1&giftcard=dannyzen ) & https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaPowder (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6615123361864:1&giftcard=dannyzen), respectively. For chlorella tablets, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumChlorellaTablets (original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=undefined:1,6593845887048:1&giftcard=dannyzen 4. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo To learn more about the world's FIRST DetoxProject.org-certified product to be a GMO/Roundup detox solution, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic supplement! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup .