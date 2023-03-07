Peter Daszak Described Process of Creating Virus Similar to SARS-CoV-2 at Wuhan Lab on March 8, 2016

Dr. Peter Daszak described the process (gain of function) of creating a virus similar to SARS-CoV-2 at the Wuhan Lab on March 28, 2016.

“Then when you get a sequence of a virus, and it looks like a relative of a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS. We found other coronaviruses in bats, a whole host of them; some of them looked very similar to SARS.

So we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then we… Well, I didn’t do this work, but my colleagues in China did the work. You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, and see if they bind to human cells.

At each step of this, you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic in people. You end up with a small number of viruses that really do look like killers."

